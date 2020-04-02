      Breaking News
More Celebs Pitch In To Help Those In Need

Apr 2, 2020 @ 6:42am

Kristen Bell is teaming up with Omaze to raise money for The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles by offering fans a chance to win a virtual game night with her, all from the comfort of home.  If you make a donation, you have a chance to get a video chat call with Kristen to play a game of Heads Up.

Taylor Swift offered to pay the salaries and healthcare costs for employees at a record store in Nashville. Grimey’s New & Preloved Music had to close like so many other non-essential businesses.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love was one of the first athletes who stepped in to help stadium staff that will struggle over canceled games. He promised $100,000 to benefit workers at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Kylie Jenner quietly donated $1 million last week to help supply protective gear to healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. And on Tuesday, she and momager Kris Jenner partnered with Coty, the beauty conglomerate and Kylie Skin investor, to manufacture hand sanitizer for hospitals in southern California.

Jay-Z and Rihanna…their respective foundations — The Shawn Carter Foundation and The Clara Lionel Foundation — announced on March 31 that they are each donating $1 million to the coronavirus relief efforts.

