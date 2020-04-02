More Celebs Pitch In To Help Those In Need
Kristen Bell is teaming up with Omaze to raise money for The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles by offering fans a chance to win a virtual game night with her, all from the comfort of home. If you make a donation, you have a chance to get a video chat call with Kristen to play a game of Heads Up.
Taylor Swift offered to pay the salaries and healthcare costs for employees at a record store in Nashville. Grimey’s New & Preloved Music had to close like so many other non-essential businesses.
Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love was one of the first athletes who stepped in to help stadium staff that will struggle over canceled games. He promised $100,000 to benefit workers at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Kylie Jenner quietly donated $1 million last week to help supply protective gear to healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. And on Tuesday, she and momager Kris Jenner partnered with Coty, the beauty conglomerate and Kylie Skin investor, to manufacture hand sanitizer for hospitals in southern California.
Jay-Z and Rihanna…their respective foundations — The Shawn Carter Foundation and The Clara Lionel Foundation — announced on March 31 that they are each donating $1 million to the coronavirus relief efforts.
