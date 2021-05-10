Miller High Life Looking For Champagne Of Beers Ambassador
Happy friends group drinking beer at brewery bar restaurant - Friendship concept with young people enjoying time together and having genuine fun at cool vintage pub - Focus on guy - High iso image
If you’re a fan of Miller High Life and want to tell everyone about it, here is the gig for you!
They are petitioning the Milwaukee Common Council (their HQ is Milwaukee!) to have their own region in Wisconsin…and they plan to name it “The Champagne of Beers region,” according to their website. So they are looking for an ambassador because they need someone to be on-the-ground while things are getting settled. So basically, they need you to show up, be seen, and crack a smile (and, presumably, a beer from time to time!)! They will pay you $20,000, load you up on free beer for a year, and give you an all-expenses paid trip to Milwaukee.
To apply, get to the official Miller High Life website and—in a quick 50-words-or-fewer “essay”—let them know why you would be the best person for the job. Just remember, you have to be 21 or older to apply. Get in your application by May 21 at 11:59pm,.