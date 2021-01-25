      Weather Alert

Miley Cyrus Set to Perform for Healthcare Workers at the Super Bowl’s TikTok Tailgate

Jan 25, 2021 @ 8:13am
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Miley Cyrus performs at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

The game is set between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LV on February 7th. The Weeknd is the halftime performer and now even more performers are coming into place.

Miley Cyrus has officially been announced as the performer for the first ever “TikTok Tailgate” concert for the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers from around the country coming to the Super Bowl!

At least we get to join the fun on CBS!

