Miley Cyrus Says Her New Year’s Resolution Was Inspired By Dolly Parton’s Husband

“You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening.” That’s something Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Thomas Dean, says and now it’s tied to Miley Cyrus’ resolution of 2023.

Miley told Hoda Kotb in a recent interview that “I guess my resolution would really be — my instinct is very loud, but I’m not a great listener sometimes,” adding that “I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others.”

So she’s all ears in 2023… At least for the first month or two when we’re all still on the self-improvement train. 😉

Miley and Dolly will host a New Year’s Eve special on NBC at 10:30p ET.