Miley Cyrus Reveals The HUGE Song Producers Didn’t Believe In

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Miley Cyrus attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Bangerz” was… A moment for Miley Cyrus. It was a her 2013 album with the huge songs “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball.”

So can you even imagine the album without “Wrecking Ball?” In one of her recent TikToks from the “Used To Be Young” video series, she tells a brief story of how producers didn’t believe it was a good fit for the album. However, she believed in the song and went somewhere else with the song.

So I call[ed] the Party In The USA Guy and said “Let’s do it again!’

She went on to add in another part of the series that other women put her down and gets into the open letter the late Sinead O’Connor wrote her about being taken advantage of in the music industry.

By the way, if you missed it, Miley released “Used To Be Young” on the 10th anniversary of “Wrecking Ball.” It was August 25, 2013 when she came in like a wrecking ball and never looked back.