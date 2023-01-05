99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Miley Cyrus Announces New 2023 Album

January 5, 2023 11:38AM EST
Just before releasing “Flowers” on Friday (1/6), Miley Cyrus has given us even more to look forward to in the new year — a whole album. She’s calling it Endless Summer Vacation.

In the teaser, she’s rattling off a narrative about someone close to her,

We met each other on the neon dingy, past the manta rays and palm trees. Glowing creatures beamed down from great heights, electric eels and red venom. In the sky, we could see the riders on horseback, on comets coming toward us, kicking up with laughter.

 

It drops Friday, March 10.

