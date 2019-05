If you are planning to travel this Memorial Day weekend, here are some details you might want to know.

AAA estimates a record 43 million Americans will go somewhere for the holiday. 88 percent of them will be traveling in a car.

Gas prices are higher. The national average is up by about 47 cents over the last few months.

The good news? Rental car and hotel costs are down from this time last year. The bad news? Expect congestion to start on Thursday night as people head out on the roads.