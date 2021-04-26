      Weather Alert

Meghan Trainor Shares Video Of Her Son’s Rocky Start In Life

Apr 26, 2021 @ 8:32am

Meghan Trainor welcomed her son Riley to the world February 8th, but he had to spend some extra time in the hospital.

 

 

At the start of the video — set to “If You Love Her,” a song by Forest Blakk featuring Trainor — baby Riley is hooked up to various tubes and wires while Trainor looks on via FaceTime. In the next clip, a teary-eyed Trainor is on FaceTime again as her husband, Daryl Sabara, 28, holds their son in a hospital room.

