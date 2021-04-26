Meghan Trainor Shares Video Of Her Son’s Rocky Start In Life

Meghan Trainor welcomed her son Riley to the world February 8th, but he had to spend some extra time in the hospital.
At the start of the video — set to “If You Love Her,” a song by Forest Blakk featuring Trainor — baby Riley is hooked up to various tubes and wires while Trainor looks on via FaceTime. In the next clip, a teary-eyed Trainor is on FaceTime again as her husband, Daryl Sabara, 28, holds their son in a hospital room.
