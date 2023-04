Source: YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch for the Houston Astros on Opening Day of the MLB.

She was facing the wrong way on the mound so long, we thought she may not know how the “first pitch” works!! Then she asks, “Who do I throw it to?” 🤣🤣🤣

OMG she’s hilarious! And of course she threw a strike! Yay sports!