      Weather Alert

Megan Thee Stallion Donates Money To Cover Late Fan’s Funeral

Jun 18, 2021 @ 6:54am
MORRISON, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 02: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Day 2 of "Red Rocks Unpaused" 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 02, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

Megan Thee Stallion donated over $8,000 to a GoFundMe account to cover funeral costs for a late fan, Shaniah Leigh Scales, after a friend reached out for help with reaching the $16,000 goal.

Megan responded asking “How much do y’all need?” Soon after, she shared a screenshot of her $8,155 donation to the GoFundMe page.

MORE HERE

TAGS
donation funeral megan thee stallion
POPULAR POSTS
Google Doodle Winner Is A Teenager From Lexington, KY
This Listener Proposed At His Own Movie Premiere
Wasabi The Pekingese Wins Best In Show At Westminster
Oldham County Summer Feeding Program Starts
Tik Tok Life Hack: Evenly Buttered Popcorn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On