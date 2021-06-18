Megan Thee Stallion Donates Money To Cover Late Fan’s Funeral

Megan Thee Stallion donated over $8,000 to a GoFundMe account to cover funeral costs for a late fan, Shaniah Leigh Scales, after a friend reached out for help with reaching the $16,000 goal.
Megan responded asking “How much do y’all need?” Soon after, she shared a screenshot of her $8,155 donation to the GoFundMe page.
💙💙💙 https://t.co/dOUIJJVlg0 pic.twitter.com/1ReMt3kSfi
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 16, 2021
