Meet The Oldest American Running Senior Olympian

At 105 years old, Julia Hawkins became the first woman and first American in her age group to run 100 meters in the Louisiana Senior Olympic Games.
This isn’t her first rodeo…she’s been getting attention for the last several years for taking part in senior games as a runner. But she says it doesn’t compare to the many wonderful things in her life, like her 70-year-long marriage to her husband, Murray. They raised 4 kids together and he passed away at the age of 95…in his sleep after he sang love songs to Julia that night.
