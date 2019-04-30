Meet the Dragon Drink, The Popular Starbucks “Secret” Menu Item

FILE - This Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo show the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

There’s a new “pink drink” at Starbucks, but it might be one you’ve had before.

The new Dragon Drink has been added to the permanent menu, and it’s really just a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher combined with creamy coconut milk.

When Starbucks first introduced the magenta-colored Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers last Summer, customers were quick to realize they could swap the water in the drink for coconut milk, and of course the coffee company took note.

The caffeinated drink is a sweet, fruity, refreshing option — as the name suggests — that’s perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up.