Meet the Dragon Drink, The Popular Starbucks “Secret” Menu Item

There’s a new “pink drink” at Starbucks, but it might be one you’ve had before.
The new Dragon Drink has been added to the permanent menu, and it’s really just a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher combined with creamy coconut milk.
When Starbucks first introduced the magenta-colored Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers last Summer, customers were quick to realize they could swap the water in the drink for coconut milk, and of course the coffee company took note.
The caffeinated drink is a sweet, fruity, refreshing option — as the name suggests — that’s perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up.
How are y'all staying cool? I mostly stayed home all weekend in my AC'ed house. 😜 I did venture out just to pick up this little gem from Starbucks 😍 I wasn't kidding when I said I'm obsessed with dragonfruit lately. Pro tip: add coconut milk and do without the water for this beautiful 🤫 menu drink! So good you won't regret 😏

🐲: Dragon Drink – Mango Dragonfruit Refresher with Coconut Milk