      Weather Alert

McDonald’s Is Testing A New Chicken Sandwich

Dec 2, 2019 @ 12:08pm

With the chicken sandwich battle at maximum thrust, McDonald’s doesn’t want to be left out.

Mickey D’s is trying out a new chicken sandwich that they hope can rival Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

The sandwich will be available in Houston and Knoxville for a limited time during the trial. The fried chicken filet will feature pickles and a buttered potato bun. You’ll be able to get lettuce, tomato, and mayo on the deluxe version.

McDonald’s franchisees have been wanting the company to make a new chicken sandwich a top priority for their menus. We’ll see if this one works.

TAGS
Chick-Fil-A chicken chicken sandwich McDonalds popeye
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE