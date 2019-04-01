McDonald’s Introduces McPickle Burger…As a Prank and People Are Mad

LONDON - JULY 12: In this photo illustration a lady eats a beefburger on July 12, 2007 in London, England. Government advisors are considering plans for a fat tax on foods high in fat to try to help tackle the fight against obesity. (Photo illustration by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

McDonald’s Australia tried to pull a little prank announce the “McBurger”, which is just basically pickles, ketchup and cheese. One problem, people are mad because they actually want this fake sandwich.

The real question is, would you eat this? I’m all for some extra pickles but a whole sandwich of pickles?!

