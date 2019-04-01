McDonald’s Introduces McPickle Burger…As a Prank and People Are Mad

McDonald’s Australia tried to pull a little prank announce the “McBurger”, which is just basically pickles, ketchup and cheese. One problem, people are mad because they actually want this fake sandwich.
View this post on Instagram
Pickle lovers, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger. It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It’s sure to be a treat for all your senses. #dailynuggets #mcpickle #pickleoverload #maccas #imlovinit
The real question is, would you eat this? I’m all for some extra pickles but a whole sandwich of pickles?!
Give. https://t.co/kSr695gpNx
— PEDESTRIAN.TV (@pedestriandaily) April 1, 2019