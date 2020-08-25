McDonald’s Debuts SPICY Chicken McNuggets
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in the weakening economy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The fast food realm is just getting spicier and spicier, and that’s ok! McDonald’s has just announced the release of their very own spicy chicken mcnuggets making their debut this September!
Prepare yourselves for September 16th! And next up, McDonald’s is set to launch a new quality chicken sandwich in 2021!