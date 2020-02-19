      Weather Alert

McDonald’s Debuts Pickle- and Beef-Scented Candles as Part of ‘Quarter Pounder Fan Club’ Merch

Feb 19, 2020 @ 3:21pm

Who knew that McDonald’s had a Quarter Pounder Fan Club? Well, you can scent your home with pickle and beef scented candles and enjoy the quarter pounder flavors whenever you like.

Six scented candles are offered in the fan club store, sesame seed bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and 100-percent fresh beef candles come in a candle pack of glass jars and retail for $35.

Burn all six at once for the ultimate quarter pounder experience.

Other ways to express your love for the Quarter Pounder include a quarter pounder locket necklace, T-shirts, bumper stickers and a calendar.

You can curb your appetite for McDonald’s merchandise at goldenarchesunlimited.com

TAGS
Beef fast food food McDonalds patty quarter pounder
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE