      Weather Alert

Matthew Perry is Selling a Chandler Bing ‘FRIENDS’ Shirt with Iconic Phrase to Raise Money for Charity

Dec 7, 2020 @ 8:26am
UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series "Friends". The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

Could we BE any more excited about this shirt? The answer is no. Matthew Perry, AKA Chandler Bing, took to social media to announce a new line of Chandler Bing merchandise featuring one of his most iconic phrases from ‘Friends’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

The shirt is all for charity benefiting the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

 

TAGS
chandler bing Charity COVID-19 Friends Matthew Perry merchandise Relief
POPULAR POSTS
The Department of Christmas Affairs Releases The 2020 Naughty or Nice List
Build-A-Bear Releases Classic Christmas Movie Collection Including 'ELF', 'A Christmas Story' And 'Christmas Vacation'
Candy Canes That Taste Like Bacon, Pizza, Kale, Clam And More Are Back
The Ocean Spray Guy Bought A House With Fan Donations
This 2-Year-Old's Cabinet Mini Man Cave Is Hilarious
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE