Matthew Perry is Selling a Chandler Bing ‘FRIENDS’ Shirt with Iconic Phrase to Raise Money for Charity
UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series "Friends". The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)
Could we BE any more excited about this shirt? The answer is no. Matthew Perry, AKA Chandler Bing, took to social media to announce a new line of Chandler Bing merchandise featuring one of his most iconic phrases from ‘Friends’.
The shirt is all for charity benefiting the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.