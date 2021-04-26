Marvel Developing ‘Captain America 4’
Following the heals of the epic finale of ‘Falcon and the Winter Solider’, it is no surprise at all that ‘Captain America 4’ is in development with Sam Wilson, AKA Anthony Mackie, behind the wheel!
The Hollywood Reporter says that Malcolm Spellman, the creator of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” will be working on the project.
Insiders say the flick will likely “continue the story of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and the current wielder of the shield.”