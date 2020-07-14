Maroon 5 Announces New 2021 Summer Concert Dates

      Breaking News
Jul 14, 2020 @ 9:04am

Maroon 5 was forced to cancel their 2020 tour dates as the coronavirus continued to spread. However, they have announced their official 2021 dates yesterday.

If you bought tickets for this year, hang on to them as they will be honored for the new dates. A new show at NYC’s Madison Square Garden has also been added for September 10, 2021.

Unfortunately, Maroon 5’s concerts in Hartford, Connecticut at as well as Flushing, New York will be cancelled.

Tickets for the Madison Square Garden show will go on sale Friday, July 24th.

 

