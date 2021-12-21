      Weather Alert

Mariah Carey Finally Gets Her #1 This Season

Dec 21, 2021 @ 5:28am
BELLEVUE, WA - SEPTEMBER 06: Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

Over the past few weeks, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has been working its way towards the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Two weeks ago, it was at No. 3. Last week, it was at No. 2. Now, it has reached the top!

On the new chart dated December 25, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is back at No. 1 yet again. This actually isn’t the first time the song has been No. 1 this year, as it was also the first No. 1 song of 2021, on the chart dated January 2. At the time, it became the first song to go No. 1 in three separate years. Since this week’s chart will be the last one of 2021 (the next will be dated January 1, 2022), “Christmas” was both the first and last No. 1 song of the year.

It is now the first song to top the Hot 100 during three distinct runs, previously doing so during the 2019 and 2020 holiday seasons. This is the song’s sixth total week at No. 1. Carey is now the only artist to be No. 1 on two separate Hot 100 charts dated December 25, as she previously did so in 1993 with “Hero.”

