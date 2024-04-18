Man Saves 4-Year-Old From Flying Hockey Puck
April 18, 2024 7:28AM EDT
Source: YouTube
A hockey hero was honored recently for saving a kid from a flying hockey puck!
A minor league hockey team in Cleveland honored Andrew Podolak this weekend for saving a 4-year-old kid from a stray puck. It happened at a Cleveland Monsters game last Thursday.
@asiafromakron Tiktok do your thing! @Cleveland Monsters @Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #lakeeriemonsters #clevelandtok #216 #fyp #clevelandkids #foryoupage #greenscreen ♬ original sound – AsiaFromAkron
Asia Davis is the mom and posted about it on TikTok, and after all the attention the story got, they had a special moment at a recent game.
@asiafromakron Replying to @Jennasteves ♬ original sound – AsiaFromAkron
The boy got to drop the ceremonial puck at a recent game with his mom and Andrew standing next to him on the ice.
