Man Saves 4-Year-Old From Flying Hockey Puck

April 18, 2024 7:28AM EDT
 A hockey hero was honored recently for saving a kid from a flying hockey puck!

A minor league hockey team in Cleveland honored Andrew Podolak this weekend for saving a 4-year-old kid from a stray puck.  It happened at a Cleveland Monsters game last Thursday. 

 

@asiafromakron Tiktok do your thing! @Cleveland Monsters @Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #lakeeriemonsters #clevelandtok #216 #fyp #clevelandkids #foryoupage #greenscreen ♬ original sound – AsiaFromAkron

Asia Davis is the mom and posted about it on TikTok, and after all the attention the story got, they had a special moment at a recent game.

 

@asiafromakron Replying to @Jennasteves ♬ original sound – AsiaFromAkron

The boy got to drop the ceremonial puck at a recent game with his mom and Andrew standing next to him on the ice.

 

MORE HERE

 

 

