Man Saves 4-Year-Old From Flying Hockey Puck

A hockey hero was honored recently for saving a kid from a flying hockey puck!

A minor league hockey team in Cleveland honored Andrew Podolak this weekend for saving a 4-year-old kid from a stray puck. It happened at a Cleveland Monsters game last Thursday.

Asia Davis is the mom and posted about it on TikTok, and after all the attention the story got, they had a special moment at a recent game.

The boy got to drop the ceremonial puck at a recent game with his mom and Andrew standing next to him on the ice.

