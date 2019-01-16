Mac Miller’s Parents To Attend Grammys, Will Accept Award If Mac Wins

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In honor of Mac Miller’s Grammy nomination this year for “Rap Album of the Year”, his parents will attend the Grammys and will accept the award if he wins.

He was nominated for his first ever Grammy for his most recent album “Swimming”. His competition includes Cardi B with the album “Invasion of Privacy”, Travis Scott with “Astroworld”, Nipsey Hussle with “Victory Lap” and Pusha T with “Daytona”.

To keep his legacy alive, his mother has been carrying out his project of The Mac Miller Circles Fun, which is approaching $1 million in donations to help kids in his hometown in Pittsburgh. Fly high Mac!