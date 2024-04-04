99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Louisville In Forbes Top Ten Cities To Move To In 2024

April 4, 2024 5:30PM EDT
Share
Louisville In Forbes Top Ten Cities To Move To In 2024
Toy car with luggage on a vintage globe map of the United States with a shallow depth of field.

Hey, look, Ma! We made it!

We made Forbes! And by “we,” we mean Louisville made the top ten best cities to move to in 2024 in Forbes!

The major publication “analyzed cities based on housing costs, cost of living, crime rates, air quality, quality of education, median income, employment rates, weather, entertainment establishments, average commute time and net migration to the city to determine which are the best cities to move to in 2024.”

  1. Omaha, Nebraska
  2. Raleigh, North Carolina
  3. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  4. Wichita, Kansas
  5. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  6. Tulsa, Oklahoma
  7. Louisville, Kentucky
  8. Tucson, Arizona
  9. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  10. Columbus, Ohio

When looking at quality of life, Louisville dropped to #15 on the list. Check out the whole breakdown from Forbes here!

More about:
2024
best cities to move to
Forbes
Kentucky
Local
local news
Louisville
top ten list

POPULAR POSTS

1

Guy Calmly Sips Coffee While Police Chase Rips Through His Backyard
2

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
3

Delta Pilot Spends a Year's Salary To Charter A Flight To Hawaii For His Retirement
4

Prank Billboard In Kentucky Goes Viral
5

Kate Middleton Announces Her Cancer Diagnosis

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE