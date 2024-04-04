Louisville In Forbes Top Ten Cities To Move To In 2024
April 4, 2024 5:30PM EDT
Hey, look, Ma! We made it!
We made Forbes! And by “we,” we mean Louisville made the top ten best cities to move to in 2024 in Forbes!
The major publication “analyzed cities based on housing costs, cost of living, crime rates, air quality, quality of education, median income, employment rates, weather, entertainment establishments, average commute time and net migration to the city to determine which are the best cities to move to in 2024.”
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Wichita, Kansas
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Tucson, Arizona
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Columbus, Ohio
When looking at quality of life, Louisville dropped to #15 on the list. Check out the whole breakdown from Forbes here!
