Louisville In Forbes Top Ten Cities To Move To In 2024

Toy car with luggage on a vintage globe map of the United States with a shallow depth of field.

Hey, look, Ma! We made it!

We made Forbes! And by “we,” we mean Louisville made the top ten best cities to move to in 2024 in Forbes!

The major publication “analyzed cities based on housing costs, cost of living, crime rates, air quality, quality of education, median income, employment rates, weather, entertainment establishments, average commute time and net migration to the city to determine which are the best cities to move to in 2024.”

Omaha, Nebraska Raleigh, North Carolina Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Wichita, Kansas Colorado Springs, Colorado Tulsa, Oklahoma Louisville, Kentucky Tucson, Arizona Virginia Beach, Virginia Columbus, Ohio

When looking at quality of life, Louisville dropped to #15 on the list. Check out the whole breakdown from Forbes here!