Louisville Bar Decks Out Rooftop With Snow Machines, Heated Igloos

Nov 19, 2019 @ 3:06pm

Who doesn’t love a good rooftop bar during the summer? Thanks to a bar in downtown Louisville, the fun doesn’t have to end when the season does.

A popular spot called 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen is keeping its patio open for winter with the addition of some very festive heated igloos.

They’re calling it IgLouisville.

And they really went all out, adding snow machines for a real Arctic experience. The igloos are also clear, so you still get that stellar city view.

Each one holds up to eight people comfortably and all have different themes.

The themes are: Paradise, Dining & Disco, Red Velvet, Winter Lodge, Diamonds & Fur and Bourbon Barrel.

To get an igloo, you have to reserve it.

8UP is located at 350 West Chestnut Street.

Call 502-631-4180 for more info/reservations.

