Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Is Mad At Her Parents For Ruining Her Influencer Career

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, is furious at her parents and blames them for the destruction of her influencer career and pushing her to go back to college.

Lori Loughlin is one of the main faces, along with Felicity Huffman, for the college cheating scandal all over the news

Sources say Olivia was passionate about a career but they forced her to juggle it with school. She had said during a video on her YouTube channel that she doesn’t like school. Her sister Isabella was ‘far more invested’ in graduating USC. But now both girls have dropped out after their parents were charged last week.

Since the news of the scandal have come to light, Olivia has lost endorsements from Sephora and TRESemme and refuses to leave the house.

