Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Lord of the Rings Reunion is Coming This Sunday

May 28, 2020 @ 7:10am

Dare you to watch this and NOT get chills!!!! Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellan, OMG!

Seriously. Nerding out over here.

