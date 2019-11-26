      Weather Alert

Looks Like The Weeknd Is Releasing A Song About Ex Selena Gomez

Nov 26, 2019 @ 4:05pm
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza Brazil day 2 at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 26, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

It appears the Weeknd is not quite over his relationship with Selena Gomez.

The two split in October 2017.

The singer recently registered a song called ‘Like Selena.’

The Weeknd shared on his Instagram that new music is on the way, but didn’t specify the release of the single.

