Looks Like The Weeknd Is Releasing A Song About Ex Selena Gomez
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza Brazil day 2 at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 26, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)
It appears the Weeknd is not quite over his relationship with Selena Gomez.
The two split in October 2017.
The singer recently registered a song called ‘Like Selena.’
The Weeknd shared on his Instagram that new music is on the way, but didn’t specify the release of the single.