Lizzo Plays A Cookie Flute On Sesame Street

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Miss Lizzo” had the privilege of appearing on Sesame Street with favorites Elmo and Cookie Monster. She even got to play a flute make out of a cookie while she was there.

The one and only cookie flute for the one and only, @lizzo! Your furry friends love you! 🍪🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/n9HiBbCAww — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 22, 2023

The only thing missing from this video was Cookie Monster dunking the cookie flute into milk before devouring it… Missed opportunities, really.