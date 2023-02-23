99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lizzo Plays A Cookie Flute On Sesame Street

February 23, 2023 1:13PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Miss Lizzo” had the privilege of appearing on Sesame Street with favorites Elmo and Cookie Monster. She even got to play a flute make out of a cookie while she was there.

The only thing missing from this video was Cookie Monster dunking the cookie flute into milk before devouring it… Missed opportunities, really.

