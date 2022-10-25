Lil Nas X Spouts Off On Gaming, Touring and Bus Life

99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

October 25, 2022 11:38AM EDT
With the internet birthing new stars every day, it’s hard to stand out from the pack, but every once in a while, one of those stars turns into a supernova. Internet-savvy Montero Lamar Hill (better known as Lil Nas X) went from dropping out of college and sleeping on his sister’s floor to winning Grammy Awards in the span of only a single year.

The super creative, sometimes controversial artist joins us for a second time to spout off on gaming, touring, fashion, fans, tour bus life, gas station food, and more.

