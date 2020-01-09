Lil Nas X Is Eating Pizza And Living The Dream Exactly One Year Apart
This undated image provided by Columbia Records shows rapper Lil Nas X, whose viral hit “Old Town Road” was removed from Billboard's country charts because they said it wasn’t country enough. (Eric Lagg/Courtesy of Columbia Records via AP)
Lil Nas X has had an absurd year.
Early in 2019, say, in the first week or so of January, no one had ever heard of him.
Early in 2020, in the first week or so of January, literally anyone who’s ever had eyes, ears, or internet access knows his name.
Lil Nas X just gave us a glimpse into how he’s doing…via two Instagram videos taken one calendar year apart, both of which feature pizza.
One year, about 75 million streams, tens of millions of followers, and one priceless friendship with Billy Ray Cyrus later, and he has made it.