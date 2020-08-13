Lewis Capaldi Says No New Music From Him This Year Because “People Have Suffered Enough” LOL
Lewis Capaldi joked that he won’t be releasing any new material this year because people had “suffered enough” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He released his debut album last summer, and revealed back in May that he’d written 11 songs for its follow-up. But now he’s saying it won’t be released until next year at the earliest. During a recent interview he said, “Hopefully I will release a new song and a new album next year. I won’t release another album this year or anything. I think people have suffered enough in 2020 – they don’t need another song from me.”
He went on to reveal that he’s now wrote around 50 new tracks for potential inclusion on the second album due to his extra downtime during lockdown. He also was emotional over the 10th anniversary of One Direction LOL
