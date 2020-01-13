Let’s Get To Know Brad Pitt
He talks about his early days as an extra, when he was still struggling to get a Screen Actor’s Guild card. Hoping to sneak in a speaking part during a scene in which he was asked to silently pour champagne, he decided to improvise—and it almost got him kicked off the set.
Pitt also talks about his first kiss, attending two different proms in high school, and how he related to his character in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood from the first time he read the script at director Quentin Tarantino’s home.
By the way, he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in this year’s Oscars for “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”.