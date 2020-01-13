      Weather Alert

Let’s Get To Know Brad Pitt

Jan 13, 2020 @ 1:36pm

He talks about his early days as an extra, when he was still struggling to get a Screen Actor’s Guild card. Hoping to sneak in a speaking part during a scene in which he was asked to silently pour champagne, he decided to improvise—and it almost got him kicked off the set.

Pitt also talks about his first kiss, attending two different proms in high school, and how he related to his character in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood from the first time he read the script at director Quentin Tarantino’s home.

 

By the way, he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in this year’s Oscars for “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”.

TAGS
BRAD PITT Oscars W Magazine
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE