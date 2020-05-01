      Breaking News
Lebron James Hosting Virtual Graduation with The Jonas Brothers

May 1, 2020 @ 7:32am
AKRON, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: LeBron James joined Sprite to reveal two refurbished outdoor basketball courts with painted artwork by Futura at Patterson Park on September 25, 2014 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Sprite)

Virtual graduations are simply the way of the world in May of 2020 for this senior class, and King James himself is throwing one too!

Featuring the Jonas Brothers, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Malala Yousafzai, and more.

 It’ll air on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox on Saturday, May 16th.

