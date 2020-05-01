Lebron James Hosting Virtual Graduation with The Jonas Brothers
Virtual graduations are simply the way of the world in May of 2020 for this senior class, and King James himself is throwing one too!
Featuring the Jonas Brothers, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Malala Yousafzai, and more.
It’ll air on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox on Saturday, May 16th.