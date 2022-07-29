      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga Praises Doja Cat’s Parody of ‘Shallow’

Jul 29, 2022 @ 8:16am
CENTURY CITY, CA - JANUARY 23: Actress/recording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 27th Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 23, 2016 in Century City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga Praises Doja Cat’s Parody of ‘Shallow,’ Triggers a Pop Culture Moment

Lady Gaga praised Doja Cat’s cover of “Shallow” which was hilarious.  Lady Gaga commented on the parody video, telling Doja her version was a “serve.”

Lady Gaga replied

Lady Gaga is currently touring Europe and will bring the “Chromatica Tour” to the U.S. on August 8th, starting in Washington, D.C. Between Instagram Live videos, Doja Cat was able to appear in Post Malone’s new video, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”  She’s also the most nominated female at the MTV VMAs with six nominations.

