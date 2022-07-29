Lady Gaga Praises Doja Cat’s Parody of ‘Shallow’

Lady Gaga praised Doja Cat’s cover of “Shallow” which was hilarious. Lady Gaga commented on the parody video, telling Doja her version was a “serve.”
Pra encerrar a noite, Doja Cat surpreende os internautas ao cantar Shallow da Lady Gaga igualzinho a cantora, gostaram? pic.twitter.com/szzC4Hxj3A
— My Idol 🇧🇷 (@myidolbrasil) July 27, 2022
Lady Gaga comments on a TikTok of Doja Cat playfully singing “Shallow”:
“LADY THATS A SERVE” pic.twitter.com/vxHoM3cpDi
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2022
Lady Gaga is currently touring Europe and will bring the “Chromatica Tour” to the U.S. on August 8th, starting in Washington, D.C. Between Instagram Live videos, Doja Cat was able to appear in Post Malone’s new video, “I Like You (A Happier Song)” She’s also the most nominated female at the MTV VMAs with six nominations.