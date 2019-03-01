Kylie Jenner Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating And He Postpones Tour

THIS CANNOT BE TRUE!

Kylie Jenner is accusing Travis Scott of cheating. Scott who is in the middle of his “Astroworld” tour, canceled his concert in Buffalo Thursday night due to illness, but the “Sickomode” rapper flew back to Los Angeles.

Once Scott arrived at Kylie’s home in Los Angeles she accused him of cheating and claimed she has “evidence” of him cheating.

It’s being said that the couple have been arguing since Wednesday (February 27th) and continued all day Thursday.

It seems Travis Scott postponed his Astroworld tour until March 10 amidst cheating rumors.

Now, according to a press release, a statement from the venue and a tweet from Travis Scott was released that his Buffalo show was canceled “due to illness.”

Rumor is that he flew back to L.A. to see Kylie and his daughter and squash anything she may have heard about him cheating.

Scott’s rep says all of it is a lie.