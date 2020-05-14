Krispy Kreme to Give Graduating Seniors a Dozen Doughnuts for Free

      Breaking News
May 14, 2020 @ 7:19am

Will a free doughnut, or 12, cheer up the seniors? Krispy Kreme is giving it a shot next week with the “2020 Grad Dozen”!

On May 19th only, seniors can qualify to get some free doughnuts by basically just proving they’re a senior. Cap and gown with a 2020 tassel, 2020 apparel, 2020 letterman jacket with senior status, 2020 class ring, graduation announcement with students name and a matching ID, student ID, etc.

The 2020 Grad dozen will be available all next week.

