Krispy Kreme Gingerbread Donut Szn!

Dec 17, 2019 @ 7:42am

Krispy Kreme’s yearly campaign to spare the gingerbread people is back people! The donut giants recently took to Twitter to promote their interesting seasonal menu items. In the post, a gingerbread man is elated to announce that Santa has signed a proclamation saying he won’t eat gingerbread people, only gingerbread donuts to keep all gingerbread people safe.

https://twitter.com/krispykreme/status/1206268935429087236

There are 2 seasonal options, both donuts are made with a “spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon, and covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze.” One is served simply with the festive glaze, but the one that really gets me hot and bothered is the one filled with a cheesecake cream. I’d like that in my mouth please.

This seasonal treats will only be available at Krispy Kreme through Christmas Eve, so grab them while you can!

