Krispy Kreme Gingerbread Donut Szn!
Krispy Kreme’s yearly campaign to spare the gingerbread people is back people! The donut giants recently took to Twitter to promote their interesting seasonal menu items. In the post, a gingerbread man is elated to announce that Santa has signed a proclamation saying he won’t eat gingerbread people, only gingerbread donuts to keep all gingerbread people safe.
There are 2 seasonal options, both donuts are made with a “spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon, and covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze.” One is served simply with the festive glaze, but the one that really gets me hot and bothered is the one filled with a cheesecake cream. I’d like that in my mouth please.
This seasonal treats will only be available at Krispy Kreme through Christmas Eve, so grab them while you can!