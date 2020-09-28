      Weather Alert

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting Their First Child Together

Sep 28, 2020 @ 7:09am
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Rose Leslie, Kit Harington attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Every day there is another baby announcement, and today is no exception! It’s a Game of Thrones baby! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child together!

Rose debuted her baby bump for Make Magazine in the UK and she is truly glowing!

TAGS
baby baby bump baby news Game of Thrones GoT Kit Harington rose leslie
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE