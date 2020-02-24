      Weather Alert

Kings Island’s Newest Coaster “Orion” Has Started Its’ Test Runs

Feb 24, 2020 @ 8:50am

We are terrified just watching this right now. Kings Island’s newest coaster Orion has started making its’ test runs before it’s running all ahead full this summer.

There are only seven giga coasters in the world, the park says, a class of roller coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 feet.Video released from the park shows the ride’s long climb to the first of its eight hills, ending with a 300-foot drop that’ll thrill some and terrify others.

The ride reportedly traverses more than 5,300 feet of track at speeds up to 91 mph.

TAGS
Amusement park Kings Island Ohio orion Roller Coaster
