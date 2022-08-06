      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split

Aug 5, 2022 @ 11:01pm

Love is dead for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson after 9 months together. Sources say their busy schedules and distance made it difficult to maintain a relationship, so they have decided to part as friends.

Davidson has been shooting a movie in Australia while Kardashian has stayed in L.A. with her four kids. In the meantime, Kim posted a pic with her daughter wearing ex Kanye’s new Yeezy sunglasses showing him support. Their divorce is still moving forward as they have been happily co-parenting.

 

