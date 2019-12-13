KHS And Metro Animal Services Team Up For Adopt-A-Thon
The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) and Metro Animal Services (MAS) are joining BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope national adoption event this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14!
This Friday and Saturday, KHS is reducing adoption fees on dogs to $25 and will be charging no adoption fees on cats. MAS is waiving all adoption fees both days for all cats and dogs, thanks to BPF and the non-profit, Friends of Metro Animal Services.
ALSO – this Saturday and Sunday is the last weekend for Picture Your Pets with Santa at all 24 Feeders Supply stores! This annual holiday tradition benefits 13 animal welfare organizations.
More info: https://www.kyhumane.org/component/k2/item/434-picture-your-pets-with-santa-2019