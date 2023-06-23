99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kesha And Dr. Luke Settle Their Decade-Long Court Battle

June 23, 2023 6:27AM EDT
Kesha announced on social media her court battle with Dr. Luke is finally over, though the terms are not being disclosed.

Kesha accused Dr. Luke of an alleged 2005 rape back in 2014 and he sued her for defamation to clear his name.

In a statement, Kesha says:“Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened… I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke still denies wrongdoing happened saying, “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

The settlement avoids a trial that was set to start in a few weeks.

