Keanu Reeves Gifts The Crew On “John Wick 4” Rolex Watches

Oct 27, 2021 @ 7:06am

Keanu Reeves kept up his nice-guy reputation when he dished out brand-new 2020 Submariner Rolex watches to his 4 stunt guys in Paris. That was his wrap gift after completing “John Wick 4”.

One of the stuntmen, Jeremy Marinas, took to social media to post photos of the Rolexes … writing “Best wrap gift ever.” He showed closeups of the timepiece, which was even engraved with a custom message from Keanu, calling them the “John Wick Five”..

Looks like each stunt guy got his own name etched in! How cool!

