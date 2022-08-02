      Weather Alert

Katy Perry Threw Pizza To Fans At Nightclub

Aug 2, 2022 @ 5:59am
UNSPECIFIED - MAY 09: In this screengrab, Katy Perry speaks during SHEIN Together Virtual Festival to benefit the COVID – 19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation on May 09, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN)

Katy Perry was at a nightclub in Las Vegas recently and decided to feed her hungry fans.

She was in the DJ booth and found herself with an entire box of pizza. So instead of pass the box around, she took individual slices out of the box and tossed them into the crowd!!

Think about that for a second. If you didn’t know Katy Perry was tossing pizza and you got smacked in the face with a hot slice, you would be mad wouldn’t you?

The crowd didn’t seem to mind!

TAGS
Katy Perry Las Vegas Pizza
