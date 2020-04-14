Katy Perry Says ‘American Idol’ Will Get Creative Filming In Quarantine
Wondering what’s going to happen to American Idol this season if the quarantine continues? In a Facebook Live video Sunday, Katy Perry hinted they are working on some creative solutions.
Speaking from her car while dressed in an Easter bunny costume, she answered a fan’s question about the future of the season, which halted production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know that we’re going to be really creative and you’ll just have to be tuning into that creativity that we are probably going to create from our individual homes,” Katy said. “We’ll see how this goes.”
Last night’s American Idol episode was part one of a two-part special made up of previously recorded footage. American Idol: This Is Me took a deeper look at the this season’s top 21 contestants. Part two will air next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Katy also gave fans an update on how she’s been holding up being pregnant with her first child:
“It’s up and down. I’m sure like everyone else,” she said. “Just think of the things to be grateful for and that puts your mind in a good place.”
They also rolled out how you can audition for the next season!
