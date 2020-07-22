Katy Perry Opens Up About Depression, Orlando And Mending Her Friendship With Taylor
Katy Perry was an open book about her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom, how she overcame her depression while making her new record, patching up her friendship with Taylor Swift and so much more.
On Orlando being the only one to handle her moods, Katy said, “He’s the only one that could handle it and that’s why we’re in this position. I showed him all of it. And I still test him and he still shows up and he still is not phased by it and that’s why he is perfect for me—because I’m a lot!”
Katy and Orland were supposed to get married this year, but with all the plans being canceled she said, “That will come in the future, but for now, we want to deliver a healthy child. And that’s what’s coming up.”
Katy is grateful that she and Taylor Swift made up. She said, “It’s hard for young girls growing up with cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff. Now we’re super friendly. I’ve always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other.”
Katy also talked about her upcoming album, “Smile,” which drops August 14th. She said, “This record has been interesting to put out because it’s during these Looney Tunes times, it’s during a pandemic, a racial revolution, an election year and I’m delivering a baby at the same time.”
Katy did struggle with depression while making her new album “Smile.” She said, “It was more than I had ever faced in my life. I’d had bouts of depression before, but I had been able to avoid falling into the really dark depression by making music. It’s like all these things you do to distract, you eat, you work you get a new boyfriend, you shop.”
Katy also talked about her treatment and how it save and changed her and Orlando’s life. She said, “I actually went to this place called the Hoffman Process, which Orlando went to as well, which is a week-long intensive re-wiring of your neural pathways through psychological and spiritual exercises. It’s mostly science but it could come off a little hippy-dippy for some people. Basically, you just re-wire the negative paths, all the negative habits that you had for so many years, and you don’t understand why you keep going through that loop.”
She added, “It is another 10 years of therapy, but it saved my life. It changed his life. It set me up for the idea of motherhood.”
