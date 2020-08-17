      Weather Alert

Katy Perry Gives Sneak Peek of The Baby’s Nursery

Aug 17, 2020 @ 6:49am

Katy Perry is just adorable pregnant. especially with how open she is being with all her fans and the world about it all! Katy Perry’s new album “Smile” is due out next week, so every Sunday, Katy has been treating us to a live stream event called “Smile Sundays”. On this week’s stream, she shared a sneak peak of her daughter’s room!

Pink walls, adorable chic outfits hanging from the pink walls, a circular crib, beautiful lighting and more. Katy shared pieces of the room all while fake crying over the cuteness. She is due any day now.

TAGS
baby baby girl Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Smile smile sundays
