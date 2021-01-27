Kate Hudson Brought Back the “Love Fern” From ‘How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ for Valentine’s Day
‘How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days’ has been a classic romantic comedy since its’ debut in 2003, and now Kate Hudson is bringing back the infamous “love fern” just in time for Valentine’s day!
In partnership with her vodka brand, King St. Vodka, you can now buy a special edition love fern that comes with a bottle of King St. Clear Glass Mister to keep the love fern hydrated.
The pair can be ordered for $55 in time for Valentine’s day HERE. It even comes in a cute ceramic pink pot!