Kate Beckinsale, Milo Ventimiglia, & James Corden Do A Bruno Mars Soap Opera Julio, get the stretch! Watch what happens when the 3 of them get caught in a love triangle soap opera style and can only communicate with Bruno Mars' lyrics! #blessed Bruno MarsJames CordenKate BeckinsaleMilo Ventimigliasoap opera