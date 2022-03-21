Kanye West Won’t Be Performing At The Grammys

Kanye West won’t be performing at the April 3rd Grammys, as confirmed by a rep. It was The Game who first mentioned the news on social media, saying the Grammys made a “last minute” decision to pull West from performing, even though Donda is up for Album Of The Year — along with 4 other noms. Concerns over a confrontation between Grammys host Trevor Noah and West was apparently at the root of the decision.
Noah had commented about West’s social media tantrums aimed at ex-wife Kim Kardashian, “I’ll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.” West responded with a racial slur, which sparked his 24-hour Instagram suspension. But Noah didn’t ask for Kanye to be banned.
I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 20, 2022
In the meantime, Kanye is getting some quality time with son Saint…