Kanye West Won’t Be Performing At The Grammys

Mar 21, 2022 @ 8:10am

Kanye West won’t be performing at the April 3rd Grammys, as confirmed by a rep. It was The Game who first mentioned the news on social media, saying the Grammys made a “last minute” decision to pull West from performing, even though Donda is up for Album Of The Year — along with 4 other noms. Concerns over a confrontation between Grammys host Trevor Noah and West was apparently at the root of the decision.

Noah had commented about West’s social media tantrums aimed at ex-wife Kim Kardashian, “I’ll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.” West responded with a racial slur, which sparked his 24-hour Instagram suspension. But Noah didn’t ask for Kanye to be banned. 

In the meantime, Kanye is getting some quality time with son Saint…

